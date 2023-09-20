UAE police issues new advisory for motorists

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a new advisory for motorists. The authority warned motorists that using a mobile phone while driving will incur a heavy penalty and black points.

The authority said that motorists will face a fine of Dh800 and 4 black points for using a phone while driving.

The Traffic Sector at the Ministry of Interior and the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command launched a traffic awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Driving without a phone.’