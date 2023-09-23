Manipur’s CM announced the restoration of mobile internet services from Saturday

Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has announced the restoration of mobile internet services, which were suspended on May 3 due to ethnic violence. Singh addressed a press conference, highlighting that the suspension aimed to curb the spread of fake news, propaganda, and hate speech. However, he noted that with an improvement in the situation, mobile internet services will be reinstated across the state starting Saturday.

Simultaneously, the Chief Minister called for the cancellation of the free movement regime that permitted people residing near the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other’s territory without any documentation. Despite restoring internet services, Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the issue of “illegal immigrants” and underscored the importance of fencing the India-Myanmar border.

The decision to resume mobile internet services comes as a sign of improved conditions in the region following the suspension earlier this year.

