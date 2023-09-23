Pinarayi Vijayan Storms Out of Kasaragod Event Amid Speech Disruption

During a public event on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan found himself walking out in frustration when an announcement abruptly interrupted his speech. The occasion was the inauguration of a new building belonging to the Bedadka Farmers Service Cooperative Bank Ltd in Kundamkuzhy, Kasaragod.

As Chief Minister Vijayan was declaring the building officially inaugurated, an announcement regarding the distribution of mementos rudely interrupted him. Clearly agitated, he expressed his displeasure, saying, “This is highly inappropriate. I did not finish. I think he is deaf,” referring to the announcer.

In his state of fury, the Chief Minister promptly exited the stage and the event premises, leaving a sense of disruption hanging over what was supposed to be a celebratory occasion.