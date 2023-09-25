Ukraine claims that Russia launched a major aerial attack on southern Ukraine

On Monday (September 25), Ukraine reported that Russia had launched a major aerial attack on southern Ukraine overnight, targeting the Odesa port and causing the destruction of grain storage facilities.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces in the southern part of the country reported on the messaging platform Telegram that Russia had once again “attacked the south of the country.”

Kyiv alleged that the attack had resulted in at least one woman being injured and caused severe damage to buildings and port infrastructure. Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper stated that the woman was injured by shrapnel from a blast wave and was receiving treatment in a hospital.

According to Ukraine’s south command of the armed forces, the “seaport in Odesa suffered significant damage, and a fire broke out in the port’s hotel, which has not been operational for several years.” They added that firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Ukraine also claimed that Moscow had increased its attacks on major Ukrainian ports and grain facilities since Russia withdrew from an agreement that allowed Ukraine to safely export grain via the Black Sea.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Southern military command, stated on Telegram that Russia appeared to be “testing the density of the air defense.” She added, “They understand that port infrastructure is a priority for our region and is reliably protected. However, that is why the attack that occurred tonight was both massive and utilized combined means.”

The Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine claimed that Russia had launched a total of 19 drones and had also directed two Onyx supersonic missiles and fired 12 Kalibr cruise missiles at Odesa. The Ukrainian air force asserted that all 19 Shaheds and 11 Kalibrs were successfully intercepted.

The southern defence forces reported that Russia had “targeted the port infrastructure” in Odesa, resulting in “significant damage.” They further stated that “Onyx missiles destroyed granaries, but fortunately, there were no casualties among the people.”