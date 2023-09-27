Teen found dead in Odisha; family accuses friend of murdering due to money issue

A Class 10 student’s body was discovered in the town of Rourkela in Odisha on Tuesday, and his family later claimed that he had been murdered by a buddy over money that friend had given him to buy a phone.

In the vicinity of Raghunath Pali police station, the boy’s body was found along Hecket Road. According to police, the route was blocked for more than a year.

‘The body has some injury marks. We have detained three suspects. It looks like there is some foul play,’ a police official, Upasana Padhi said.

‘We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact reason for the death. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,’ she said.

The young man was last spotted going to witness the immersion of a Ganesh idol with his companions.

‘He was so good at this tender age that he used to help his father in business, and also handled cash,’ said a neighbour.

According to his father, he may have requested the money for which he was slain back after helping one of his pals buy a mobile phone.