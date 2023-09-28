2015 Assembly Violence Planned to Attack Chief Minister: KC Joseph

Former minister K C Joseph has provided crucial information to the Crime Branch, which is investigating the 2015 Assembly ruckus incident. He revealed that the Opposition strategically placed women MLAs around then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s seat on March 13, 2015. This was part of a conspiracy to disrespect and physically harm the chief minister.

The case revolves around the tumultuous events that unfolded in the Kerala Assembly on that fateful day in 2015. The Opposition, comprised of LDF legislators, disrupted the presentation of the state budget by then Finance Minister K M Mani due to allegations related to the bar bribery case.

Joseph emphasized that certain UDF MLAs, namely Sivadasan Nair and M A Vaheed, recognized the Opposition’s scheme and attempted to shield the Chief Minister from their aggression.

In his statement, Joseph explained that during the session, Opposition MLAs departed from their seats, violating the established rules, and approached the ruling party bench to create chaos, while the ruling party MLAs remained in their designated seats. He stated, “The atrocities perpetrated by the Opposition were planned. All the violence took place on the Speaker’s dais and the ruling party benches. Leaders, including the then Opposition leader, had announced the previous day that they would not allow Mani to present the Budget at any cost… The violence was scripted.”

The accused in this case include the current Education Minister V Sivankutty, as well as Left leaders E P Jayarajan, K T Jaleel, K Ajith, K Kunjahamad, and C K Sadasivan. The damages resulting from the violence are estimated to be around Rs 2.20 lakh.

Recently, the Crime Branch made the decision to charge former Congress legislators Sivadasan Nair and Vaheed as accused in this ongoing case.