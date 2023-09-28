Pakistan Cricket Team Touches Down in Hyderabad

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, greeted by tight security measures, as they prepare to participate in the upcoming ICC World Cup set to kick off on October 5, just a week away. Led by their captain, Babar Azam, the team made their way to India via Dubai, marking their first tour to the country in seven years.

Upon touchdown at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the players and support staff were promptly shuttled to a luxury hotel in the city. It was a momentous occasion, and Babar Azam, along with some of his teammates, acknowledged the warm welcome by waving to a group of enthusiastic supporters and media personnel. Even a few security personnel couldn’t resist capturing the moment, taking pictures with the cricket stars on their mobile phones. Notably, star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi engaged in a friendly chat with a police officer, showcasing the camaraderie between the team and the local authorities.

Adding to the warm reception, Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, affectionately known as ‘Chacha’ and regarded as Pakistan cricket’s biggest fan, was also present at the airport to extend a heartfelt welcome to the team.

This historic visit marks the first time in seven years that the Pakistan cricket team is gracing Indian soil. Their last appearance in India was in 2016 during the T20 World Cup. To kickstart their World Cup journey, Pakistan is slated to play two warm-up matches in Hyderabad. The first of these practice games will see them face New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on September 29. However, there is uncertainty regarding whether the Pakistani team will be able to hold a practice session at the stadium on Thursday due to the massive Ganesh immersion procession scheduled for the same day.

Given the festive atmosphere in the city, with both Ganesh immersion and the Milad-un-Nabi procession taking place, local authorities have requested organizers to refrain from allowing spectators into the stadium for the first warm-up match scheduled on Saturday. Pakistan’s second warm-up match will be against Australia on October 3.

The true test of the Pakistani team’s mettle awaits them as they kick off their World Cup campaign. Their initial matches include a clash against the Netherlands on October 6, followed by a game against Sri Lanka on October 10. The anticipation is palpable as the team gears up for the marquee matchup against India, scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad.