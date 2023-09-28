Rakesh Balwal, Pulwama terror attack investigator, moves to home cadre Manipur

The Indian government has made a swift transfer of senior IPS officer Rakesh Balwal from Jammu and Kashmir to Manipur due to ongoing violence in Manipur. Balwal, a 2012 batch IPS officer who served as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Srinagar, has been moved back to his parent cadre in Manipur. His appointment committee has approved this repatriation from the AGMUT cadre to Manipur. Balwal previously served with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for three and a half years as a superintendent of police, where he was part of the team investigating the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Manipur has been experiencing violence for several months, with more than 180 people killed and hundreds injured due to ethnic clashes. The recent unrest in the state capital occurred after photos of two missing youths, who had disappeared in July, went viral on social media. This led to violent protests in which the deputy commissioner’s office in Imphal West was vandalized, and vehicles were set on fire. Security personnel clashed with protesters in various areas, leading to the use of tear gas to control the situation.

This transfer of Rakesh Balwal to Manipur indicates the government’s response to the heightened security situation and unrest in the state.