Swachh Bharat Mission: All villages in Uttar Pradesh achieve ‘Open Defecation Free Plus’

In a significant accomplishment, all 95,767 villages in Uttar Pradesh have achieved ‘Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus’ status during the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), marking a 100% success rate for the state.

An ODF Plus village not only attains Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status but also effectively implements solid or liquid waste management systems. Currently, 4.4 lakh (75%) villages across India have declared themselves ODF Plus, a crucial step toward reaching the SBM-G Phase 2 targets by 2024–25.

In Uttar Pradesh, as of January 1, 2023, only 15,088 villages had been declared ODF Plus. However, in just nine months, the state dedicated efforts to achieve ODF Plus status in a mission-like manner, with over 80,000 villages successfully reaching ODF Plus status.

Out of the 95,767 ODF Plus villages in the state, 81,744 are ODF Plus aspirational villages, where either solid waste management or liquid waste management systems are in place. An additional 10,217 villages are ODF Plus rising villages, with both solid and liquid waste management systems in place, and the remaining 3,806 villages are ODF Plus Model Villages.