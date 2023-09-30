Customs seize gold worth Rs 2.10 crore concealed in coffee maker

Nagpur: Customs officials at Nagpur international airport have seized smuggled gold worth Rs 2.10 crore from a passenger coming from Sharjah. The gold was concealed in a coffee maker.

After getting specific information, customs officials intercepted a passenger who arrived on board Air Arabia flight G9-415 and recovered 3,497 grams of gold hidden in a coffee maker. The gold has been seized and further probe is underway.