Customs seize gold worth Rs 2.10 crore concealed in coffee maker

Sep 30, 2023, 04:31 pm IST

Nagpur: Customs officials at Nagpur international airport have seized smuggled gold worth Rs  2.10 crore from a passenger coming from Sharjah. The gold was  concealed in a coffee maker.

After getting specific information, customs officials intercepted a passenger who arrived on board Air Arabia flight G9-415 and recovered 3,497 grams of gold  hidden in a coffee maker. The gold has been seized and further probe is underway.

