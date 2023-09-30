Migrants travelling atop freight train stranded in Mexico after the train abruptly stopped miles from the US border

Migrants who were riding on top of a freight train found themselves stranded in Mexico when the train suddenly stopped miles away from the US border.

The train was brought to a halt due to concerns about migrant safety after the government suspended dozens of northbound trains.

Around 123 km (76.43 miles) from the border town of Ciudad Juarez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, hundreds of migrants were stuck on a train in a desert-like area near Villa Ahumada.

Sasha Pacheco, who was on the stationary train with her family, including an infant, expressed her frustration, saying, “They’re treating us like animals.” She highlighted the harsh conditions and the lack of transportation options from their current location.

Last week, Ferromex, a Mexican cargo train company, stopped 60 northbound trains after several migrants faced injuries or death while attempting to board them. Some of these trains have since been restarted in routes where there was no known “heightened risk.”

Banners expressing gratitude to Ferromex were hung on the side of the train stopped in Villa Ahumada, placed by migrants who initially appreciated the company’s decision to restart the trains.

Grupo Mexico, the owner of Ferromex, did not provide any additional updates regarding the still halted trains but mentioned monitoring migrant concentrations and ensuring traffic continuity while avoiding high risks for people and operations.

Venezuelan migrant Marlon Vera, who had been traveling for two months, revealed that the train he was on had stopped for several days before being halted again near Villa Ahumada. He described the dire situation faced by migrants, including a lack of food, water, and exposure to harsh weather conditions. The suspension of trains in the past week has resulted in approximately $1 billion worth of goods being stuck at the border.

In the border city of Piedras Negras, opposite Eagle Pass, Texas, Venezuelan migrant Jose Julian shared a similar experience of being stranded while traveling on cargo trains. He explained that he and around 2,000 other migrants had climbed a freight train in Monterrey, but the train came to a stop past Torreon, leaving them in a desert without consideration for the presence of children.