Sony launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Sony has launched new true wireless stereo earphones in India. The device named ‘Sony WF-1000XM5’ is priced at Rs. 24,990 and will be available for sale in India starting October 18. For customers pre-booking the product till October 15, Sony is extending an offer where the earbuds can be had at a special discounted price of Rs. 21,990.

They are offered in Black and Silver colours. The company says that it will be available for sale both online and offline through the official Sony Center website, major electronic stores, and leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

Also Read: Qatar Airways Cargo launches new two destinations

With an 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are powered by the Sony Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chips. The earbuds support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio formats.

The earbuds come equipped with DSEE Extreme upscaling technology and an Ambient Sound Mode. Sony’s WF-1000XM5 support Bluetooth 5.3, Google Fast Pair, multipoint connection, head-tracking function, and 360 Reality Audio. They come with an IPX4 rating and the earbuds can also be paired with Sony’s Headphones Connect app.

With ANC activated, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are claimed to offer a maximum call time of up to 6 hours and music playback time of up 8 hours. Meanwhile, with the noise cancellation feature turned off, the earbuds are said to offer a call time of up to seven hours and music playback time of up to 12 hours. The case can offer up to 24 hours of additional battery life and support wireless charging along with fast charging.