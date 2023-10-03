Air India introduces discounted fares on this route: Details

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India has launched a limited-period discount on flight tickets. The sale named ‘#FlyAirIndiaSale’ offers attractive fares on all India-US routes in economy class and premium economy class. The offer has been introduced for a short period of time and can be avail till October 5 October 2023 for travel between 1 October and 15 December 2023..

All-inclusive economy class fares begin from Rs 42,999 for one-way and Rs 52,999 for return. All-premium economy one-way and return tickets can be booked with a fare of Rs 79,999 and Rs 1.9 lakh respectively.

The offer can be availed from Air India’s official website or from any third-party platform. The discounted premium economy class offers are valid on selected routes including Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York and Bengaluru-San Francisco.

Air India operates 47 non-stop flights every week from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to 5 American cities: New York, Newark (New Jersey), Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Air India operates both widebody and narrowbody aircraft including the Airbus A319, A320neo, A320, A321neo and A321. The company also has Boeing 777 and Boeing 787, making it 122 aircraft in total. The airline serves 46 domestic destinations and 40 international.