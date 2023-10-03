Largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar outside India to be unveiled in the United States on October 14

On October 14, the United States will unveil the largest statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar outside India, known as the ‘Statue of Equality.’ This 19-foot statue of Ambedkar will be inaugurated in Maryland, marking a symbol of his enduring legacy.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, political leader, and social reformer, often regarded as the architect of the Indian Constitution. He chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly, responsible for framing India’s Constitution.

The statue of Ambedkar is a part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC), situated on 13 acres of land in Accokeek, Maryland. The AIC is a U.S.-based civil rights organization dedicated to building a more just and egalitarian society based on the principles and philosophy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The AIC stated, “This is the largest statue of Babasaheb outside India and has been installed as a part of the Ambedkar Memorial being constructed at this center.” The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by representatives of the Ambedkarite movement and followers from the USA and around the world.

The Ambedkar Memorial will serve as a platform to promote Babasaheb’s messages and teachings while representing the ideals of equality and human rights.

The statue is crafted by the renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, a recipient of the Padma Shri award. Sutar is also known for creating the largest statue of Sardar Patel located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Over the past 60 years, he has created more than 90 monumental sculptures displayed in India, the USA, France, Argentina, Italy, Russia, and Malaysia.

The statue’s inauguration ceremony on October 14 is expected to attract attendees from various countries.

Earlier this year, India unveiled Dr. Ambedkar’s tallest statue in Telangana. This 125-foot-tall statue, also designed by Ram Sutar and his son Anil Sutar, was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. The statue was constructed using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze, at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore, and is situated near Hyderabad’s renowned Hussain Sagar Lake, close to the State Secretariat.