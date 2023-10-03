Rail passengers across the UK likely to face further disruption this week as another wave of strikes emerge

Train passengers throughout the United Kingdom are bracing for additional disruptions this week as train drivers’ union Aslef and Tube workers’ union Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) plan another round of strikes.

Aslef members have timed this week’s walkout to coincide with the Conservative Party Conference, aiming to cause disruption during the event. On strike days, the unions will compel 16 train operating companies to cancel all services. Furthermore, a ban on overtime during non-strike days by Aslef will further hinder the network. The union has already called 13 one-day strikes during its ongoing 16-month dispute over pay.

Mick Whelan, General Secretary of Aslef, expressed regret about the need for this action, stating, “We don’t want to lose a day’s pay or disrupt passengers as they try to travel by train. But the government and the employers have forced us into this position.” He highlighted the fact that members have not received a pay rise for four years, despite rising prices, and emphasized that train drivers want to maintain their purchasing power.

Simultaneously, London Underground workers announced fresh strikes in protest of working conditions and job cuts. Mick Lynch, the union’s General Secretary, stated that station staff have grown tired of their livelihoods being threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions. He emphasized the essential role of station staff in assisting vulnerable passengers and ensuring passenger safety. Lynch warned that job cuts and conditions could lead to unstaffed stations, temporary closures, and increased passenger dissatisfaction. He called on Mayor Sadiq Khan to meet urgently to discuss the matter.

National Rail passengers were advised to prepare for “significant disruption” on strike days. It is also expected that services will remain disrupted and could extend to the day immediately following the strikes.

The union has criticized the government for failing to meet with its negotiating team, which includes Assistant General Secretary Simon Weller, General Secretary Mick Whelan, and Executive Committee President Dave Calfe.