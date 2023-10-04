Study sheds light on a concerning connection between milk tea consumption and mental health issues

Milk teas, including bubble tea and the beloved Indian masala (spiced) tea, have gained immense popularity in China and other Asian regions in recent years, revolutionizing the beverage landscape. However, a recent study has brought to light a troubling association between milk tea consumption and mental health issues. The findings were quite alarming, revealing that milk tea consumption seemed to lead to addiction and was significantly correlated with depression, anxiety, and even suicidal thoughts.

This study, conducted by scholars from Tsinghua University and the Central University of Finance and Economics in China, delved into the lives of 5,281 college students in Beijing. The primary objective was to investigate whether symptoms of milk tea addiction were genuine and whether they were linked to conditions like depression and anxiety.

The researchers acknowledged the unprecedented surge in the popularity of milk tea among Chinese youth, which provided the backdrop for their research.

Using an established addiction scale that evaluates criteria such as persistent cravings and excessive consumption, the study revealed that some young individuals exhibited clear signs of milk tea addiction.

Interestingly, nearly half of the participants admitted to consuming at least one cup of milk tea per week.

Apart from the elevated sugar content, milk teas often contain caffeine, raising concerns about their potential contribution to low moods and social isolation among adolescents.

The study unveiled a disconcerting association between milk tea consumption and feelings of loneliness and depression. While the exact causes remain uncertain, this discovery undoubtedly warrants further exploration, especially given the surging popularity of these beverages.