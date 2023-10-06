Kerala Muslim Group Launches Campaign Against Interfaith Marriages for Youth

A Muslim organization in Kerala has launched an awareness campaign aimed at discouraging the youth within their community from entering into interfaith marriages. The Samastha Kerala Sunni Mahal Federation (SKSMF), operating under the umbrella of Samantha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has initiated these efforts through its local Muslim units, known as Mahals.

SKSMF has stated its commitment to conducting awareness programs for Mahal office-bearers and providing counseling services to families in need. They have emphasized the availability of a team of trained counselors for this initiative.

Abdusadmad Pookkottur of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangam commented on the situation, saying, “Some organizations celebrate interfaith marriages, especially if the bride belongs to the Muslim community. The interfaith marriages are a result of such thoughts. With proper awareness and guidance, we want to overcome this crisis.”

In addition to counseling, the organization plans to offer marriage counseling services and educate young people about religious perspectives on sex.

Regarding participation in religious celebrations of other faiths, Pookkottur explained, “We are not against sharing joy with people of other faiths. But Islamic ideologies bar a believer from participating in such festivals.”

SKSMF has taken steps to establish community centers in Kasaragod and has plans for expansion into other districts. They also intend to organize regional-level meetings for Mahal office bearers as part of their efforts.