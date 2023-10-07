Man Soars Above Kochi as Kerala Police Cyber Event Commences

On a memorable Friday morning in Kochi, a remarkable sight unfolded as a man defied gravity and soared over the city. The breathtaking moment occurred at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, where an astonished crowd, including Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, witnessed this extraordinary feat. The onlookers erupted in applause, as they saw something previously confined to the realms of movies and dreams become a reality.

The gravity-defying display was orchestrated by Paul Robert Jones, a pilot equipped with a gravity jet suit, marking the inaugural flight of its kind in Kerala. Taking off from the hotel’s helipad, Paul greeted the spectators before embarking on his incredible journey. He gracefully traversed the skies over the Goshree Bridge, acknowledging the people below, and eventually returned to a standing ovation upon landing. This remarkable flight was his 527th, showcasing his expertise in the field.

To protect the spectators from the high-decibel noise of the flight, earplugs were provided. The Gravity Industrial Jet Suit, introduced in 2017, serves a vital role in rescue and assistance operations during natural disasters, floods, and conflict zones. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, it offers a flight duration of 4.30 minutes in a single stretch.

This captivating Jet Suit demonstration was made possible by the sponsorship of Synthite Group, a prominent player in the global spice processing export sector, as part of their commitment to fostering technological innovation.

The inauguration of c0c0n 2023 by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan carried a crucial message about the escalating instances of cyber crimes. He emphasized, “Digital technologies are developing at a fast pace, and their use and misuse transcend geographical boundaries. International cooperation is imperative in addressing this challenge.” The governor highlighted the need for cyber readiness, especially in the era of artificial intelligence and machine learning, stating that mastery of machine intelligence will shape the future.

The event was presided over by K N Unnikrishnan MLA and featured prominent speakers, including RBI Chief General Manager Thekke Kadampat Rajan, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt. General M.U. Nair, and Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham IPS, all contributing to a meaningful discourse on cyber security and technological advancements.