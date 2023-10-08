Vivo launches new smartphone in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Vivo Y17s was launched in India.. The smartphone joins the base Vivo V17 model, which was released in the country in April 2019. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Vivo Y17s is priced in India at Rs. 11,499, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 12,499. The handset is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, the official Vivo website and other offline Vivo partner stores. It is offered in Forest Green and Glitter Purple colours.

Featuring a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display, the Vivo Y17s comes with a resolution of 1,612 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The smartphone ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The Vivo Y17s carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor There is a 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The Vivo Y17s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also supports 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and FM Radio connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.