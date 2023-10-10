6 herbs that is good for male fertility

As per health experts, the male sperm counts have decreased globally by 50–60% over the past 40 years. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified infertility as a global public health concern. As per data, male factors, either by themselves or in combination with female variables, account for 50% of all occurrences of infertility in couples.

Male fertility problems usually are blamed upon unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking. Problems like poor sperm quality, low sperm count and other motility issues are on the rise. Though some fertility issues are not easy to recover from, there are ways of improving fertility.

Here are best herbs which boost male fertility:

Ginseng: The two most common causes of male infertility are low sperm motility and low sperm count. Ginseng helps to overcome both issues. Ginseng increase sex drive, improves performance, increases sperm count, improves sperm quality and cures erectile dysfunction. You can either include ginseng supplements in your diet or drink ginseng tea regularly.

Tribulus: Tribulus combined with a healthy diet and workout regime improves sperm motility and sperm count. Some studies say that the extracts of this herb help men maintain better erections. It also boosts libido in men and women.

Saw palmetto: This herb has been used traditionally for boosting sexual health in men. It has also been recognized for treating impotence and other physical disabilities associated with poor sexual health in men.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha has been used to boost sexual health. It supports the endocrine system and supports its better functioning. It also boosts hormonal balance in the body. It boosts libido and improves sperm count in men.

Schisandra seed and fruit: The schisandra herb improves hormonal balance in the body. It boosts your immunity, endocrine and nervous system functions as well. Studies also show that this herb can improve sperm count.