7 dead, 6 injured in SUV-mining trucks collision

Hospet: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people have lost their lives while 6others were injured when two mining tipper lorries collided with an SUV car. The accident took place on the outskirts of the Hospet city in Vijayanagar district, Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as Uma, Kenchavva, Bhagya, Anila, Goni Basappa, Bhimalingappa, and Balaka Yuvaraja. All victims were the residents of Hospet City.

Also Read: BWF Rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy –Chirag Shetty make history; rise to number 1 spot

The SUV was returning from Koolahalli Goni Basaveshwara Temple in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district.