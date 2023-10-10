DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

7 dead, 6 injured in SUV-mining trucks collision

Oct 10, 2023, 02:22 pm IST

Hospet: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people have lost their lives while 6others were injured when two mining tipper lorries collided with an SUV car. The accident took place  on the outskirts of the Hospet city in Vijayanagar district, Karnataka.

The  deceased have been identified as Uma, Kenchavva, Bhagya, Anila, Goni Basappa, Bhimalingappa, and Balaka Yuvaraja. All victims were  the residents of Hospet City.

The  SUV was returning from Koolahalli Goni Basaveshwara Temple in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district.

 

