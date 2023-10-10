Antony’s Teaser to Debut Alongside Lokesh Kanakaraj’s ‘Leo’ on Oct 19

The highly anticipated teaser of ‘Antony,’ the latest cinematic creation from acclaimed filmmaker Joshiy, is set to captivate audiences when it unveils its intriguing glimpse on October 19, coinciding with the release of Lokesh Kanakaraj’s ‘Leo.’ This cinematic masterpiece, featuring a stellar ensemble cast comprising Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarsan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, promises to be an emotional thriller that transcends linguistic boundaries, with its grand release scheduled for November 23 in four different languages.

At its core, ‘Antony’ delves into the intricacies of relationships that often hold more significance than mere blood ties. Kalyani Priyadarsan, making her debut collaboration with director Joshiy, shared her excitement, stating, “The plotline of the film is unique, unconventional, and yet brimming with emotions that resonate deeply. My character is a departure from the roles I’ve portrayed previously, showcasing a striking contrast. When I was presented with the opportunity to be a part of this pan-Indian project helmed by Joshiy sir, I knew it was an exhilarating endeavor. It’s a privilege to work alongside such an accomplished director on a film that promises to be both unconventional and emotionally profound.”

With the spellbinding cinematography by Renadive, the soul-stirring musical score crafted by Jakes Bejoy, and Joshiy’s trademark directorial finesse, ‘Antony’ guarantees to offer a captivating blend of emotion and action, allowing the audience to relish the distinct cinematic style of the director. This cinematic journey is further enhanced by the talents of the crew, including editor Shyam Sasidharan and creative contributor RJ Shaan, among others. The film’s marketing and communication efforts are expertly handled by Sangeetha Janachandran of Stories Social. ‘Antony’ is produced by Einstin Zac Paul, co-produced by Sushil Kumar Agrawal, Nitin Kumar, and Rajat Agrawal, under the banners Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments, ensuring that this cinematic gem receives the attention it truly deserves.