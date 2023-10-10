Govt survey shows a decrease in urban unemployment to 6.6% in April-June 2023

In April-June 2023, the unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above in urban areas saw a notable decline to 6.6%, down from 7.6% the previous year, as per the data from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). This metric measures the percentage of unemployed individuals within the labor force. The elevated unemployment rate in April-June 2022 was primarily attributed to the significant impact of Covid-related restrictions in the country. The 19th Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reported that during April-June 2022, the unemployment rate was 7.6% in urban areas.

Moving into 2023, the unemployment rate exhibited some fluctuations. In January-March 2023, it stood at 6.8%. In the quarters of July-September 2022 and October-December 2022, it was recorded at 7.2%. The data also revealed variations between genders. For females aged 15 and above in urban areas, the unemployment rate decreased to 9.1% in April-June 2023, down from 9.5% in the same period a year ago. It was 9.2% in January-March 2023, 9.6% in October-December 2022, and 9.4% in July-September 2022. Among males, the urban unemployment rate dipped to 5.9% in April-June 2023, compared to 7.1% in the same quarter the previous year. It was 6% in January-March 2023, 6.5% in October-December 2022, and 6.6% in July-September 2022.