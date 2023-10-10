Kia launches Carens X-Line in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Kia has launched a new variant of the Carens MPV. The new variant named ‘ X-Line’ is priced at Rs 18.94 lakh and 19.44 lakh for the turbo-petrol DCT and diesel AT variants, respectively.

The MPV runs on 16-inch crystal cut alloys. The X-Line also gets front brake callipers in a silver finish.

Also Read: Security forces gun down two Lashkar militants in Kashmir

The Kia Carens X-Line is available exclusively in a 6-seater configuration with second-row captain seats. The X-Line also comes with features such as an 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a 10.25-inch front infotainment unit.

The Kia Carens X-Line variant is available with two engine options: a 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT producing 160hp and 253Nm, and a 116hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed AT.

The Kia Carens X-Line with the petrol DCT is priced at Rs 18.94 lakh and the diesel AT model is priced at Rs 19.44 lakh.