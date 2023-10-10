Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 officially revealed: Details

Mumbai: India based two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has revealed its Himalayan 452. The brand has shared the photo of the upcoming off-roader across social media platforms. The adventure bike is expected to hit the market somewhere around November. However, the company has not shared any official details about the same as yet.

As per the shared images, the bike looks stunning in a white color scheme, featuring the Himalayas in the background, which makes it look dreamy. The upcoming Himalayan 452 somehow shares a very close look with the Himalayan 411, a lower variant, which was launched in 2016. However, the latest model carries its own individual charm and might attract a big target audience this time.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 comes with a front mudguard, signature style fuel tank with red color accents on it, rear fender, and, side panel, featuring the Himalayas graphic on it. The bike is also equipped with the latest LED headlamp setup, sharp LED taillamps, single-piece seating arrangement, and wire-spoke wheels.

The adventure bike will feature a 451.65cc, liquid-cooled engine, which will generate a max output of 39.57bhp at 8,000rpm, and 40-45Nm of peak torque. The unit will be paired with a six-speed transmission. As far as the price is concerned, the Himalayan 452 might fall under the starting price of Rs. 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom).