Shubman Gill sidelined for Afghanistan match.

Shubman Gill’s participation in India’s upcoming World Cup match against Afghanistan, scheduled for Wednesday, is in doubt as he continues to receive medical attention in Chennai. Gill, who missed India’s World Cup opener against Australia due to an undisclosed illness, did not accompany the team when they traveled from Chennai to Delhi on Monday.

Initially, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had mentioned that Gill was unwell without specifying the nature of his illness. In a recent update, the BCCI confirmed that Gill would not be joining the team in Delhi. Instead, he will remain in Chennai, where he will be closely monitored by the medical staff.

Gill’s absence from the match against Australia led to his replacement by left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan, and India emerged victorious in that game with a six-wicket win. The 24-year-old Gill has been in exceptional form over the past year, boasting five ODI centuries in 2023. His performance is anticipated to be vital if India aims to reclaim the World Cup trophy after a 12-year gap.