Star India opener Shubman Gill recover from dengue; may miss next tie against Afghanistan in Delhi

Star India opener Shubman Gill, who is known for his exceptional batting form, is currently recovering from dengue fever and might not be available for India’s upcoming match against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11, according to sources familiar with the situation. This means that Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings in Gill’s absence against Australia, is expected to retain his place for the second match. However, Gill’s recovery progress suggests that he could make a comeback to the team ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Recent reports indicate that Gill will stay with the team and travel to Delhi for his rest and recovery, rather than returning to his home in Chandigarh.

Although head coach Rahul Dravid had previously mentioned that Gill was not feeling overexerted and was doing well, the final decision regarding his selection will be made after further medical tests in the coming days.

A source stated, “Shubman Gill is recovering, and he will be traveling with the team to Delhi. He will be with the team and is not likely to go to his home in Chandigarh for rest. We hope that he will be back on the field before the match against Pakistan, and playing against Afghanistan will depend on his next medical report.”

India felt Gill’s absence during their chase in Chennai. Gill, who had been in terrific form in 2023 with five ODI centuries at home, was a key player to watch in the lead-up to the World Cup. However, he was diagnosed with dengue fever during the warm-up matches and had to be ruled out.

Ishan Kishan, who had performed impressively during the Asia Cup 2023, particularly against Pakistan, opened the innings alongside Captain Rohit Sharma against Australia. India faced a challenging situation when they were chasing a modest total of 200 on a dry Chepauk pitch, losing three wickets for just two runs in the second over, with Ishan, Rohit, and Shreyas Iyer all getting out without scoring a run.

Despite the early setbacks, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul managed to rescue the team by adding 165 runs for the fourth wicket, ultimately helping India secure victory with six wickets in hand.