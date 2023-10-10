Study: Climate change to trigger health problems in populous countries including India

A recent study has raised concerns that by the close of this century, climate change may induce severe global warming, resulting in health issues such as heart attacks and heat strokes in densely populated countries, including India, China, and Pakistan.

The research, conducted by interdisciplinary teams from Penn State College of Health and Human Development, Purdue University College of Sciences, and Purdue Institute for a Sustainable Future, underscores that a rise in global temperatures beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would have catastrophic implications for human health.

The study emphasizes that there exists a particular combination of heat and humidity that humans can endure, beyond which it triggers heat-related health problems such as heat strokes and heart attacks.

According to the findings, if global temperatures increase by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, it is projected that at least 2.2 billion individuals residing in the Indus River Valley in Pakistan and India, 1 billion in eastern China, and approximately 800 million people in sub-Saharan Africa will be exposed to heat levels surpassing human tolerance. This extreme heat will extend to cities like New Delhi and Kolkata in India, as well as globally to places such as Multan and Shanghai.

In the event that global warming continues to escalate to 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, these heightened temperature levels could impact regions including the Eastern Seaboard and the central United States, spanning from Florida to New York and from Houston to Chicago. Even Australia would not be spared from experiencing extreme heat conditions.