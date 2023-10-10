Subpar Refereeing Damaging ISL: IM Vijayan

Kerala Blasters faced their first defeat on the road this season, but there’s no need for disappointment in their 1-2 loss to Mumbai City FC. The Blasters put up a spirited fight against one of the ISL’s strongest sides, refusing to be overawed by their opponents’ reputation.

Notably, the Yellow Brigade, with a squad containing many young talents, displayed a commendable attitude. While moments of inexperience were evident in their clash with Mumbai City, these setbacks are part of the learning process. With time and experience, these youngsters are bound to evolve into more accomplished players throughout the league.

In hindsight, Blasters, who began the season with two consecutive home wins, might have considered playing for a draw in their first away fixture, a safer option against formidable opponents.

However, it’s impossible to overlook the glaring issue of poor refereeing in the league. This subpar standard of officiating could significantly affect the overall quality of the ISL, and it’s not limited to the Blasters-Mumbai match alone; it’s a problem affecting all teams.

Football is a highly emotional sport, often leading to moments where players lose their composure on the field. Pushing, shoving, and verbal confrontations can erupt when two determined teams clash. The referee, as the ultimate authority on the pitch, cannot afford to be a passive observer in the face of such volatile behavior.

In essence, officiating a football match might not be as challenging as playing the game itself. Referees have two crucial responsibilities: preventing situations from spiraling out of control and avoiding critical errors or contentious decisions. When they fulfill these duties effectively, both players and football fans will find reason to celebrate.