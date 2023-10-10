Suman Ghosh’s film to be shown at MAMI after Busan festival

Director Suman Ghosh’s film, ‘The Scavenger of Dreams,’ had its world premiere at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival and has now been chosen for its South Asia premiere at MAMI (Mumbai Film Festival) later this month. The film will be featured in the ‘Focus South Asia section,’ as stated by the filmmaker. Last week, the film’s team, including cast members Shardul Bharadwaj, Sudipta Chakraborty, Ravi Kiran Ayyagari, and Angelica Monica Bhowmick, walked the red carpet at the Busan event, which runs from October 4 to 13.

Expressing gratitude, the director acknowledged the remarkable lineup of films curated by the MAMI programmers, covering a wide spectrum of South Asian cinema. The MAMI film festival is scheduled to take place from October 27 to November 5. Suman Ghosh shared that he would dedicate his film to Mrinal Sen on the occasion of Sen’s 100th birth centenary, emphasizing the impact of Sen’s work on portraying the subaltern class effectively.

‘The Scavenger of Dreams’ delves into the lives of Birju and Shona, a Dalit couple, and their daughter residing in a slum. The film’s narrative is woven around the experiences of ragpickers who navigate upscale areas of the city, contrasting their humble surroundings with the affluence they encounter. The film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata.