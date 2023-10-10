Turkish airstrike in northeastern Syria results in the death of 20 people

A Turkish airstrike conducted on Monday resulted in the death of 20 Kurdish security personnel and left dozens injured at a police training center in northeastern Syria, according to a report from a war monitoring group.

Turkey has been launching airstrikes in this region since Thursday, targeting both civilian and military sites, as well as causing damage to infrastructure and resulting in casualties, as reported by Kurdish authorities. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring organization, confirmed that a Turkish warplane struck a training facility associated with Kurdish internal security forces, known as the Asayish, on the outskirts of Al-Malikiyah, leading to the death of 20 individuals and injuries to approximately 50 more. The Kurdish forces acknowledged the attack, stating that some of their personnel were killed and others wounded. Local reports indicated that authorities in the area had called for blood donations, and hospitals were overwhelmed with casualties.

Within the ongoing turmoil of Syria’s protracted civil conflict, the country’s Kurds have established a semi-autonomous zone in the northeastern part. Turkey’s defense ministry had announced on Friday that the new series of airstrikes was in retaliation for an attack in Ankara earlier in the month, which had left two security personnel wounded. A branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies, claimed responsibility for the initial bombing in the Turkish capital, the first such attack since 2016. In response, Turkey launched strikes on PKK positions in northern Iraq, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealing that the assailants had come from Syria and were trained there.