Video of actress Gwyneth’s interview where she jokes that she uses Oscar trophy as a doorstop goes viral

The idea that Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress, uses her Academy Award trophy as a doorstop can now be put to rest, as representatives for the actress have confirmed that it was merely a humorous remark. These rumors began circulating after a video of Gwyneth’s interview with Vogue surfaced in which she jokingly mentioned using the award as a doorstop.

Numerous publications ran headlines suggesting that Gwyneth indeed used her Oscar trophy as a doorstop.

In Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, Gwyneth Paltrow is shown using her Academy Award to prop open a door outside her Hamptons home. When the interviewer remarks, “What a beautiful Academy Award,” the actress playfully responds, “My doorstop. It works perfectly!”

A spokesperson for Gwyneth Paltrow clarified to Variety that “of course, it’s a joke,” referencing an interview with the New York Times in which the actor mentioned keeping her Academy Award in her house in Amagansett, New York.

Gwyneth Paltrow received the Academy Award in 1999 for her portrayal of Viola De Lesseps in the film “Shakespeare in Love.”