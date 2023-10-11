Google CEO Sundar Pichai reaches out to reassure company’s employees in Israel

Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has taken steps to reassure the company’s employees in Israel and provide updates. He expressed deep concern regarding the distressing attacks on civilians in Israel and the intensification of the conflict. An internal email, as reported by The Times of India, quoted Pichai saying, “I’m sure by now you’ve all seen the news of the terrible attacks on civilians in Israel, and the escalated conflict now underway.”

Google, which maintains two offices in Israel and employs over 2,000 individuals in the region, has acted swiftly to ensure the safety of its employees. In the email, Pichai emphasized that their primary focus was the safety and well-being of all Google employees in the area. He also noted that they had identified other employees who were on their way to that location.

Google’s Global Security and Resilience Services (GSRS) team is actively engaged in conducting safety checks to locate and protect every employee. Pichai mentioned that they had spent the day communicating with most of them, but he added that it would take some time to reach everyone.