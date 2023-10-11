Low-intensity earthquake hits UAE

Dubai: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 1.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Dibba area in the UAE on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the minor temblor was recorded in Fujairah at 6.18am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

The authority also informed that there have been no reports of any significant effects within the country.

‘The UAE has low to moderate seismicity; hence we are safe. We are not on the active seismic belt. We have frequent tremors ranging from two to three in a year. People do not feel most of these tremors and they are just detected by the sensors. All these tremors do not affect the buildings or the infrastructure (in the country)’, said Khalifa Al Ebri, director of Department of Seismology, NCM.