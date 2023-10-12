4+ Killed, 100+ Injured in Bihar’s Buxar as Northeast Express Derails

Tragedy struck as the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya Northeast Express derailed in Buxar, Bihar, on Wednesday night. The incident claimed the lives of at least four passengers and left over 100 with injuries. Anshul Agarwal, the District Magistrate of Buxar, confirmed the casualties, stating, “Between 80 to 100 were injured and treated at PHC Raghunathpur. The condition of 15-20 patients is understood to be critically injured, they have been shifted to AIIMS.” The exact cause of the derailment remains unknown.

The derailment occurred around 9.35 p.m. near Raghunathpur Railway station in Buxar, as reported by the East Central Railway. Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the joint efforts in the rescue operations, with the involvement of NDRF, SDRF, district administration, railway officials, and local residents.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils of train travel. In a similar tragic incident in June, 293 people lost their lives, and over 800 were injured in a triple train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore.