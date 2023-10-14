Mahadev app allows bet on India-Pak game amid Enforcement Directorate investigation

Several videos have been posted on the Mahadev Book app and its subsidiary ‘Kheloyar’ app, requesting wagers on the athletic event, which is now taking place during the tense India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad. As the game goes on today, a lot of wagers are anticipated to be placed on both platforms.

The Mahadev Book app is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for possible money laundering. According to recent investigations by the central agency, the developers of the ‘Kheloyar’ app, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, worked along with gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Mushtaqeem Ibrahim Kaskar.

The ‘Kheloyar’ app is being used in Pakistan while being protected by Kaskar. According to sources, Kaskar allegedly gave Chandrakar his personal protective detail of security guards and 20 to 30 bouncers. According to sources with knowledge of the ED’s inquiry, Chandrakar and Uppal are joined at the app’s helm by Kaskar’s aide from Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Under the name ‘Mahadev Book app,’ Chandrakar and Uppal created a number of websites and mobile applications that provide online gambling and betting services as well as other illicit activities. The two suspects, for whom a Lookout Circular (LOC) has been issued by the ED and the Chhattisgarh Police, are rumoured to be hiding out in Dubai. The federal agency found strong proof of money laundering and frozen or confiscated criminal proceeds totaling Rs 417 crore.

A number of famous people have been called in connection with the case, including Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor. Sanjy Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Tiger Shroff, among others, attended Chandrakar’s wedding in February of this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to an earlier India Today exclusive.