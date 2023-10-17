Metro services in this city extends operation for Navratri

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has extended the services of Mumbai Metro during Navratri. Services on metro rail lines 2A and 7 between Andheri and Dahisar in north-western Mumbai will be operated till 12:20 am between October 19 and 23. Presently, the closing time is 10:30 pm.

Line 7 is an elevated corridor on the Western Express Highway between Dahisar and Gundivali in Andheri East, while Line 2A runs above New Link Road between Dahisar and Andheri West. The two lines are connected.

The last trains on the two lines will depart at 12:20 am and reach their destinations at 1:33 am. With this extension in timings, 14 more trips will be added to the schedule, with a headway of 15 minutes. It will take the total number of trips on weekdays to 267, while this figure will be 252 and 219 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.