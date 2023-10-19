Kerala Govt Rewards Asian Games Gold Medalists with Rs 25 Lakh Prize

The Kerala government made an announcement on Wednesday regarding cash rewards for athletes who excelled in the 19th Asian Games held in China. The Chief Minister’s office released a statement detailing the rewards, with gold medalists from the state set to receive a substantial prize of Rs 25 lakh. Silver medalists will be awarded Rs 19 lakh, while bronze medalists will receive Rs 12.5 lakh.

Among the notable gold medalists were Muhammed Anas and Muhammad Ajmal in the 4X400 m relay, Minnu Mani in Cricket, and P R Sreejesh in Hockey. Silver medalists included H S Prannoy and M R Arjun in Badminton, and athletes Muhammed Afzal, Muhammed Ajmal, M Sreeshankar, and Ancy Sojan.

A reception to honor these accomplished athletes and their coaches is scheduled in the state capital on Thursday, where Chief Minister Vijayan and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will personally acknowledge their achievements.

This decision to recognize the athletes was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A total of 33 athletes from Kerala participated in the Asian Games, securing four gold, six silver, and two bronze medals.

This move comes in response to growing criticism of alleged neglect faced by these athletes despite their significant contributions to the country. Prominent hockey star Sreejesh, a gold medalist, recently expressed his concerns about the lack of attention and support from the Kerala government, highlighting that no local authorities had reached out to him since his return from China.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan had urged the Kerala government to take immediate action to retain athletes by fulfilling their promised rewards and offering employment opportunities. Reports of athletes leaving the state due to perceived neglect by the government and sports department, including Prannoy and triple jump stars Eldhose Paul and Abdullah Abubakar, have further emphasized the need for such recognition and support.