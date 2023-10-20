4 Arrested in Wayanad for Assault on Gold Smuggling Suspect

Four members of a criminal gang hailing from Kochi found themselves in custody following their alleged involvement in a brutal attack on Ashkar, a resident of Karani in Meenangadi, Wayanad. This incident unfolded when a team from the Meenangadi Police, led by Inspectors Biju Antony and MA Santhosh, apprehended the suspects in Kochi. The arrested individuals were identified as Kokkarni Parambil Sarath (34), Kandarath Veetil Ahmed Masood (27), Kokkarniparambil Ashbin (28), and Kalamparambil Fahad (28).

The assault on Ashkar occurred in the early hours of a Friday and was purportedly orchestrated by a gold smuggling network based in Dubai. Ashkar himself had previously faced charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) due to his alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case that resulted in the loss of five lives in Ramanattukara, Kozhikode. In a related development, one of the accused, Ahmed Masood, had also been charged under KAAPA and was banished from his home district for a year.

Following their arrest, the suspects confessed to discarding the weapons utilized in the attack into a river near Kolavayal in Meenangadi. A meticulous search operation led by police diving expert CPO K P Shiju successfully retrieved a cache of weapons, including long knives, double-sided daggers, axes, and iron rods.

The investigative efforts were overseen by Sulthan Bathery DySP Abdul Shereef, ensuring that the case moved forward as the four accused individuals faced the consequences of their actions.