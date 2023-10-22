Bus Speeds, Strikes Class 6 Boy in Kannur; Furious Mob Damages Vehicle

In a distressing incident that occurred at Thaliparamba around 10 am on Sunday, a class six boy, identified as Bilal and a student of Trichambaram U P School, sustained critical injuries as a speeding private bus collided with his bicycle. The young boy suffered a severe head injury and is currently receiving medical attention at a private hospital in Kannur, where he remains in critical condition.

As horrified onlookers observed the accident unfold, their anger and frustration boiled over. They swiftly blocked the bus and vented their fury by vandalizing it. Eyewitnesses contended that the overspeeding bus, originating from Iritty, had been recklessly traveling on the wrong side of the road, which led to the unfortunate collision with the boy’s cycle as it attempted to overtake an autorickshaw at Kappalam.

Law enforcement authorities took action promptly, with the Taliparamba police registering a case against the bus driver. Additionally, CCTV footage capturing the tragic accident has come to light, aiding in the investigation of this unfortunate incident.