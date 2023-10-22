Indian Railways launches Vistadome Coach on this route: Details

Srinagar: Indian Railways has launched its Vistadome coaches in Jammu and Kashmir. Train running between Budgam and Banihal will get this coach.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special Vistadome coaches have large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring and an observation lounge. Wi-Fi service is also available in the coach. The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018.

Train number 04687/04688 Budgam-Banihal-Budgam will get one Vistadome coach. The coach will be placed in the middle of the train. The Vistadome coach has the seating capacity of 31 passengers. Passengers have to pay a fare of Rs 940 to travel from Budgam and Banihal and vice versa.

The train number 04687/04688 Budgam-Banihal-Budgam Special train covers a distance of 90 km in 01:55 hrs. The train is operated and maintained by Northern Railway (NR). It will run seven-days-a-week. This is the single train on the route.

On its journey between Budgam and Banihal and vice versa, the Special train will halt at four railway stations- Srinagar, Awantipura, Anantnag, and Qazigund station.

The train number 04687/04688 will depart from Budgam at 09:10 hrs. It will reach the destination at 11:05 hrs. On its return journey, the train will leave Banihal at 16:50 hrs and will arrive at Budgam at 18:35 hrs.