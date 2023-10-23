Emily Blunt is apologising for a 2012 episode when she called a waiter ‘enormous’

Emily Blunt has issued an apology for a 2012 incident in which she referred to a waiter as “enormous.” The actress expressed her deep regret for her comments made during an appearance on the UK’s Jonathan Ross Show while promoting her role in Rian Johnson’s film, “Looper.”

Blunt recently came across a video from the show that has since circulated on social media, prompting her to release a statement to People in which she addressed the issue and offered her apology. In the video, Emily Blunt can be heard saying, “If you go to Chili’s, you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous. Well, the girl who was serving me was enormous.”

In her statement, Blunt acknowledged her past comments and expressed her shock at watching the clip from 12 years ago. She stated, “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

She continued, “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone, so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it, and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

Back in 2012, when she made those comments about an anonymous waiter’s weight, Emily Blunt was on the verge of appearing in “Looper” alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis.

Her most recent role was in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” where she portrayed the wife of Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy.