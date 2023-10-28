List of items that people travelling to UAE must avoid

Dubai: There many items that are banned in UAE. So, when you are going to UAE check out that these items are not included in your luggage. According to Mumbai Airport, some of the prohibited items frequently found in check-in baggage are dry coconut (copra), fireworks, flares, party poppers, matches, paint, fire camphor, ghee, pickles, and other oily food items.
Some of the banned items by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in India:
Dry coconut (copra)
Fireworks
Flares
Party poppers
Matches
Paint
Fire camphor
Ghee
Pickles
Oily food items
E-cigarettes
Lighters
Power banks
Spray bottles
Items banned in UAE:
1. All kinds of narcotic drugs (hashish, cocaine, heroin, poppy seeds, hallucination pills, etc.
2. Goods intended to be imported from boycotted countries.
3. Goods from Israeli origin or bearing Israeli trademarks or logos.
4. Crude ivory and rhinoceros horn.
5. Gambling tools and machineries
6. Three-layered fishing nets
7. Original engravings, prints, lithographs, sculpture and statues in any material
8. Used, reconditioned and inlaid tires
9. Radiation polluted substances
10. Printed publications, oil paintings, photographs, pictures, cards, books, magazines stony sculptures and mannequins which contradict Islamic teachings, decencies, or deliberately implying immorality or turmoil.
11. Any other goods, the importation of which is prohibited under the authority of UAE customs laws or any other laws in the country.
12. Forged and duplicate currency
13. Cooked and home-made foods
