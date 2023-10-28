Maldivian Navy Detains 12 Tamil Nadu Fishermen

On Friday, the Maldivian navy detained 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, alleging that they had entered Maldivian territorial waters. These fishermen were identified as Michealraj, Mageshkumar Paramasivam, Athinarayanan, Athisaya Paraloka Thiraviam, Antony Selvasekaran Paraloka Francis, Antony Ansal Christopher, Anbu Susai Micheal, Mani, Sakthi, Udhayakumar, Vignesh, and Madeshkumar Duraipandi, hailing from various regions in Tamil Nadu. According to officials, the fishermen had embarked on their fishing expedition on October 1, and upon their return, they were intercepted by the Maldivian navy, which claimed they had encroached into Maldivian territorial waters.

In response to the detention of these fishermen, their relatives have appealed to both the central and state governments to take measures for their safe return. BJP leader K Annamalai has reportedly communicated with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar regarding this incident.