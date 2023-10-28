Mobile Internet Ban in Manipur Extended Until October 31

The Manipur government has decided to extend the ban on mobile internet for an additional five days, with the restriction now in effect until October 31, according to officials’ announcement on Thursday. This decision follows closely on the heels of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s recent statement that the government would soon lift the ban. The extension of the ban is attributed to concerns that certain anti-social elements could exploit social media platforms for disseminating images, hate speech, and provocative videos, potentially stirring public emotions and adversely affecting law and order, as noted in a government notification.

The notification issued by Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh highlighted that the Director General of Police (DGP) had reported ongoing incidents of violence, including confrontations between the public and security forces, attempts to gather around the residences of elected officials, and civil protests in front of police stations. To counter the activities of those with anti-national and anti-social motives and to ensure peace, communal harmony, and the prevention of loss of life, it was deemed necessary to implement measures that safeguard law and order and curtail the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms.

The state of Manipur had initially banned mobile internet on May 3 following outbreaks of violence. Although it was reinstated on September 23, it had to be re-imposed on September 26 after clashes between students and security forces, sparked by the circulation of distressing images of two missing individuals. This decision reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to manage the situation and maintain public order in the interest of safeguarding peace and communal harmony.