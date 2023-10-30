Forest Officials in Kannur Shot At by Suspected Maoists

Members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organization allegedly unleashed gunfire upon a small contingent of forest watchers located within the confines of the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary this past Monday.

According to a Forest Department official, “Three forest watchers were on duty and the attack occurred without any provocation. They did not suffer any injuries as they managed to escape. One watcher sustained a minor injury as he fell while trying to flee.”

Promptly, the police and Forest officers have initiated a thorough search for the armed militant group. The Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary and its adjoining areas have displayed indications of Maoist presence in recent months. Sources suggest that these armed Maoists had visited houses in the region and gathered food items on multiple occasions. Additionally, wall posters affixed by the group have been spotted in the area.