Delhi High Court: Right to marry a fundamental aspect of human liberty and Right to life

The Delhi High Court has declared that the right to marry is a fundamental aspect of human liberty and a constitutionally protected component of the right to life. According to the court, no obstacles should exist from parents, society, or the State when two consenting adults choose to marry. This assertion came as a response to a petition filed by a couple who sought police protection due to threats from some family members for marrying against their wishes.

In its order, the court directed the concerned police officials to provide adequate protection to the couple. The court emphasized that the petitioners have the inherent right to marry each other and do not require social approval for their personal decisions and choices. Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in a recent order, stressed that the right to marry is a component of human liberty and is not only supported by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights but is also an integral part of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life.

Justice Banerjee further cited that the Supreme Court has acknowledged the right of every individual to marry a person of their choice. Article 21 of the Indian Constitution ensures the protection of life and personal liberty for all individuals, including the inherent right to make personal choices, especially in matters related to marriage. This ruling by the Delhi High Court reaffirms the importance of the right to marry and personal liberty as constitutionally upheld principles.