Tamil Nadu Government Submits SC Petition Over Governor Ravi’s Bill Clearance Delay

The Tamil Nadu Government has initiated legal action by filing a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor R N Ravi, citing alleged delays in clearing bills. The state government’s grievance centers around the Governor’s purported procrastination in granting approval for bills and government orders that have been transmitted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and Government.

According to the filed writ petition, the Tamil Nadu government is invoking Article 32 of the Indian Constitution to seek a declaration that the Governor’s inaction, omissions, delays, and failure to comply with the constitutional obligations, which involve assenting to the bills passed and forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature, are unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable, and tantamount to a malafide exercise of power.

The petition specifically outlines the 12 bills pending with the Governor, despite a significant passage of time. It also highlights the files awaiting the Governor’s attention, which pertain to granting approval for the prosecution and investigation concerning various corruption-related crimes implicating the moral conduct of public servants. Furthermore, the writ includes files related to the early release of prisoners. The Tamil Nadu government has turned to the Supreme Court to address these concerns regarding the delay in processing these vital matters.