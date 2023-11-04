Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,200, down Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5650, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was almost flat at $1,985.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,992.40. Price of spot silver slipped 0.3% to $22.68 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $921.02 and palladium climbed 1.5% to $1,116.57.