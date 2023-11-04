Skoda unveils 2024 Skoda Superb: Details

Mumbai: Skoda has unveiled its 2024 Skoda Superb. The vehicle comes in a variety of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid technologies.

The Skoda Superb comes with a 13-inch main infotainment screen and a 10-inch driver display known as the Virtual Cockpit. Notably, some of the functions are controlled by a head-up display while others are controlled by a rotary push-button, including the air-conditioning, seat ventilation, AV volume, drive modes, and navigation zoom levels.

There are two petrol variants available, producing either 201 bhp or 261 bhp. Two different diesel variants available, providing 148 and 190 bhp options. All versions come equipped with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.